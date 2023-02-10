Cycling MP Lilian Greenwood injured in van crash
- Published
An MP who was hit by a driver while cycling through London said she was lucky to escape with "a sore knee, bumps, bruises and torn tights".
Labour deputy chief whip Lilian Greenwood was cycling from Westminster to St Pancras on Thursday.
The MP for Nottingham South said she was "paying attention" when a vehicle made "an illegal turn" and hit her.
She shared a picture of her bicycle's buckled wheel and said she had been left frightened by the ordeal.
I’m a pretty careful cyclist. This evening I was cycling home, paying attention because it was busy on the roads with pedestrians, cyclists and cars. I was wearing hi-vis and my helmet. The traffic light was on green. Didn’t stop a driver making an illegal turn and hitting me. pic.twitter.com/stwRyUNLzN— Lilian Greenwood (@LilianGreenwood) February 9, 2023
The crash happened on the eve of a scheduled visit to a Nottingham-based cycling charity Women in Tandem, which aims to "empower women to cycle".
"I'm a pretty careful cyclist," Ms Greenwood said. "This evening I was cycling home, paying attention because it was busy on the roads with pedestrians, cyclists and cars.
"I was wearing hi-vis and my helmet. The traffic light was on green. Didn't stop a driver making an illegal turn and hitting me.
"Very grateful to the pedestrians who came to help, called the police and looked after me until they were sure I was okay. And to the Met Police response officers who were brilliant.
"Hoping it isn't going to stop me riding a bike but it has frightened me.
"Any advice on getting back in the saddle gratefully received. Not that my bike it going to be rideable again any time soon."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.