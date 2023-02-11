Campaigners want to save West Bridgford Victorian home from demolition
A petition has been started to help save a prominent riverside Victorian property from being demolished.
The house, on the banks of the Trent in West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire, is set to be replaced with an apartment block.
However campaigners said the building was one of the few remaining examples of period architecture and should be preserved.
The developer behind the scheme, approved by Rushcliffe Borough Council, has been contacted for comment.
The building, 26 Wilford Lane, stands between two 1960s blocks of flats.
One of these sites was where a summer house, built by high street firm Boots founder Jesse Boot, was used to host dances, musical performances, swimming and fireworks for company staff.
The Victorian house - which is now partially boarded up - was built in the same style.
The council first approved the demolition of 26 Wilford Place - a disused former office -in 2019.
It approved the current proposals for six homes in a new four-storey block in October 2022.
West Bridgford resident and photographer Tom Keen started the online petition which has been signed by more than 2,100 people.
He said: "This is a little bit of history which is worth protecting.
"So many buildings of character have been lost in the 1960s scramble for modernity.
"The planners are stating that due process was followed.
"However, in my mind, this just highlights that the system is defective.
"No-one in their right mind would look at this building, architecturally, historically, with its uniqueness, and think what should be done is raise it to the ground and erect identikit flats."
A borough council spokesperson said: "The site has been subject to a transparent independent planning process and two applications being approved, the first in 2019 for a building comprising a one-bed dwelling to the Wilford Lane frontage and a building to the rear, encompassing four apartments.
"The further application in 2021 proposed a single building encompassing six apartments to the rear of the site with an altered design compared with the first submission.
"As with all planning applications, views were sought from residents, the public and all stakeholders at the time of planning submissions and fully taken into consideration when decisions on the application were made."
