Man charged with three sexual assaults on same day

A man has been charged with sexual assault after three women were targeted in Nottinghamshire.Two had their bottoms slapped and a third was touched inappropriately, police said.The 36-year-old, from the Stapleford area, has also been charged with using threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behaviour relating to an incident where a group of girls were asked for their names and school.The alleged incidents happened on 7 September 2022 in the Bramcote area.