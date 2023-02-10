Man stabbed his former Nottingham Trent University lecturer 12 times
- Published
A man who tried to kill his former university lecturer has been given a hospital order.
Ryan Usher, 49, armed himself with two knives before stabbing Dr Neil Turnbull 12 times at Nottingham Trent University's Clifton campus on 31 January 2022.
He was later diagnosed with a chronic delusional disorder and deemed unfit to stand trial.
Judge Stuart Rafferty KC told Mr Usher he would remain at a secure hospital.
Nottinghamshire Police said the former student waited outside the office of the philosophy lecturer, who taught him between 2013 and 2016, before charging at him with a knife.
He stabbed Dr Turnball repeatedly in the back and side, only stopping when other university staff members pleaded with him to drop the knife.
The lecturer was rushed to hospital where he was treated for multiple stab wounds.
In a victim impact statement read to the court, Dr Turnbull said during the attack he believed he was going to die.
Mr Usher was later charged with attempted murder, stalking involving serious alarm/distress, and possession of an offensive weapon
He was also charged with assault by beating after he spat on Nottingham East MP Nadia Whittome on 22 January 2022.
On Friday, Nottingham Crown Court heard a jury found he had committed all four offences during a fact-finding hearing.
Judge Rafferty said if Mr Usher had been well enough to be found guilty of the "appalling" acts, he would have been facing "very many years in prison".
He was made the subject of a restriction order, meaning he will not be released unless it is approved by the secretary of state for justice or a tribunal.
Det Srg Alan Prentice of Nottinghamshire Police said: "This was one of the most shocking acts I have had to deal with during my policing career.
"He has spoken very frankly of the appalling impact Usher's actions have had on his life and I would like to commend him for the bravery and dignity he has shown throughout the legal process."
Ms Whittome said: "Whilst it pales in comparison to Mr Usher's other acts, a member of the public spitting in my face in my own constituency was an unnerving experience.
"My thoughts are with Dr Turnbull as he continues to recover from this horrific attack which very nearly cost him his life."
