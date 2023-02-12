Hucknall: Two women arrested after man hit in face
Two women have been arrested after a man suffered "significant" injuries after being hit in the face.
Police were called to Hillcrest Drive, Hucknall, at about 00.30 GMT on Saturday following reports of a disturbance.
They found a man had been struck in the face with an object.
Two women, aged 38 and 36, were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and criminal damage.
Det Ch Insp Nick Hall, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "This was a very serious assault that left a man with significant injuries that are thankfully not believed to be life-altering.
"We have arrested two suspects, but our inquiries are still ongoing, so we'd ask anyone who has any information to contact the police on 101, quoting incident 24 of 11 February 2023."
