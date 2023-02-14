Taxi driver denies sex assaults on teenage girls

A taxi driver has denied sexually assaulting three teenage female passengers.Zaheer Hussain is charged with carrying out attacks in Nottingham and Amber Valley in Derbyshire between April 2022 and January this year, according to Nottinghamshire Police.The 43-year-old, of Wilford Crecent, The Meadows, Nottingham, pleaded not guilty to four counts of sexual assault.A trial is due to begin at Nottingham Crown Court in the week of 30 October.