Nottingham Muslims invited to Ramadan health events
- Published
Muslim communities in Nottingham are being invited to health events to help them prepare for fasting ahead of Ramadan in March.
The British Islamic Medical Association (BIMA) is working with the NHS to organise health days nationwide.
The Nottingham events will be held on the 18 February at Jamia Masjid Sultania, in Sneinton, and 25 February at Masjid Al Khazra, in Radford.
City GP Dr Arshad Latif said he would encourage people to come along.
'Spiritual benefits'
Dr Latif said: "Ramadan brings a huge opportunity to revisit our routines and think about our health.
"We would encourage people to come to the events and talk to health professionals about your faith and your physical and mental health.
"This is particularly important if you have an existing medical condition, such as diabetes, high blood pressure or epilepsy, and want to talk about your medication and changes to your daily routine.
"You will also be able to get your first or second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, which is the safest way to boost your immunity against the virus.
"If you can't make it to the health events, you can also get advice on how to manage your health from the usual health care professionals, such as your diabetes team, GP practice or your community pharmacy."
'Exciting time'
The events will involve talks from GPs and other health professionals.
Information from local NHS and public health providers will be available around common conditions such as diabetes, menopause, heart disease, immunisations, mental health, and respiratory disease.
There will also be opportunities to have health checks, including blood pressures and blood sugars, with experts available to discuss healthier lifestyle choices.
Dr Salman Waqar, president of BIMA said, "Ramadan is an exciting time for us and our families.
"As we alter our routines to accommodate the fast to seek the spiritual benefits of the month, we can also look to material gains in our health.
"Ramadan can be demanding to those with some long-term health conditions, and they should seek the advice of a clinician on how they should approach Ramadan."
