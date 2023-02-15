Men sentenced for violence before Forest v Leicester FA Cup game
Three men have been jailed and five others given suspended sentences over violence before an FA Cup tie.
A group threw chairs and bottles at venues in Nottingham on 6 February 2022 ahead of the match between Nottingham Forest and Leicester City.
On Wednesday, Nottingham Crown Court heard hundreds of pounds of damage was caused and customers experienced "great anxiety and distress".
All eight defendants had earlier admitted violent disorder.
The court heard the violence was initially focussed on the Fat Cat in Chapel Bar, Nottingham, at around 13:40 GMT.
As well as missiles, the group threatened and gesticulated at those inside - none of whom were football supporters.
One defendant, Craig Flint, was also involved in a second brawl at The Cross Keys in Byard Street at about 15:15, when another group tried to force their way into the venue.
Sentencing, Judge Nirmal Shant KC said: "I am in no doubt that this caused those inside great anxiety and distress, including a young child who was heard screaming.
"This was a serious disruption which had a severely detrimental impact on the community.
"It involved widespread, large-scale acts of violence."
Those sentenced were;
- Craig Flint of Silver Street, Whitwick, Leicestershire, admitted two counts of violent disorder and was jailed for 21 months and given a six-year football banning order.
- Tyrone Smith, 38, of Central Road, Leicester, was jailed for 16 months and given a six-year football banning order.
- Craig Jones, 24, of Arden Avenue, Leicester, was jailed for 16 months and given a six-year football banning order.
- Nathan Charles, 37, of Pits Avenue, Leicester, was sentenced to 14 months, suspended for two years, and given a four-year football banning order.
- Przemyslaw Danik, 41, of Rutland Street, Leicester, was given a sentence of 15 months, suspended for 20 months and given a four-year football banning order.
- Warren Green, 60, of Peverel Road, Leicester, was given a 14-month sentence, suspended for two years and given a four-year football banning order.
- Samuel Malloy, 25, of Warwick Avenue, Stanion, Northamptonshire, was sentenced to 14 months in prison, suspended for two years and given a four-year football banning order.
- Neil Munden, 54, of Kinsdale Drive, Leicester, was given a 15-month sentence suspended for two years and given a four-year football banning order.
The defendants who were given suspended sentences must also all complete 140 hours of unpaid work and pay a £250 fine.
