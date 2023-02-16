Nottingham Castle: City council has lost £800,000 since closure
Nottingham City Council has lost nearly £800,000 in the 12 weeks since the city's castle was forced to close.
The historic landmark was shut to the public on 21 November after the Nottingham Castle Trust announced it was going into liquidation.
It came just 18 months after a £33m refurbishment was completed.
The Labour-run local authority said it did not expect a return on loans of £2.68m, with council budget documents detailing further losses.
An executive board meeting due to be held on 21 February will be shown how the council has lost £293,000 in income through a concession agreement since the site closed.
A further £500,000 was down to holding costs "pending a decision on future operations", according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The council was due to reveal a reopening date in January, but later said it was "not yet in a position" to announce it.
