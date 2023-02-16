Firefighters tackling blaze at Gotham village hall
Firefighters are dealing with a blaze at a village hall in Nottinghamshire.
Crews were called to Gotham Memorial Hall, off Nottingham Road, at about 10:25 GMT on Thursday.
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said an aerial ladder and teams from Arnold, Castle Donington, Highfields, London Road and West Bridgford had been deployed.
Residents nearby are advised to keep doors and windows closed while the fire is brought under control.
No injuries have been reported.
