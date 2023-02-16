Newark: Homes evacuated and businesses shut due to gas leak
Dozens of people were evacuated from their homes and businesses were forced to close after a gas leak in a Nottinghamshire town.
Police said about 30 homes were evacuated following the leak in Northern Road in Newark on Thursday.
Residents living in Stanley Street were told to leave their homes, the force said.
The leak has now been fixed and people who were evacuated have been told they can return home.
