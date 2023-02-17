Tax increase for Nottinghamshire fire services recommended
Councillors have recommended that Nottinghamshire Fire Authority approves a £5 annual increase in council tax.
They have also proposed that fire cover across the city and county should be maintained after a public consultation on plans to reduce cover in some areas.
Those plans were to remove two fire engines from London Road and Stockhill stations, and stop night shifts at West Bridgford while reinstating Ashfield's.
Over 1,800 people shared their views on the proposals.
A report into the findings said 80% of respondents supported the council tax increase for the fire service.
Chair of the Fire Authority, councillor Michael Payne, said: "If the 10p per week increase in our share of the council tax precept is approved we can hold off making immediate reductions to our service.
"However, our financial position remains very uncertain and without further investment from central government, we may be forced to consider frontline service cuts in future years."
Members of the Fire Authority will meet to consider the proposals on 24 February.
The £5 increase for an average Band D property is the largest allowed without the need for a local referendum.
