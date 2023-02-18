Saxondale: Police and fire service investigate hay bale blaze

Bales of hay were on fire at a farm in Oatfield Lane, Nottinghamshire, on FridayNottinghamshire Police
Nottinghamshire Police and Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service have launched a joint investigation into the blaze

A joint police and fire investigation has been launched into the cause of a large fire at a Nottinghamshire farm.

Fire crews attended the blaze where a number of hay bales were on fire at the site in Oatfield Lane, in Saxondale, at about 19:00 GMT on Friday.

Nottinghamshire Police said fire crews will remain at the site over the next few days to ensure the fire is completely out.

Officers are carrying out a number of lines of inquiry, the force added.

Anyone who witnessed the fire or has any information has been urged to contact the police.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.