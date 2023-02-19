Worksop: Fire crews tackle large blaze at former nursing home
Several fire crews are tackling a large blaze at a former nursing home.
At its height, six fire engines were in attendance at the derelict building on Sherwood Road, in Worksop, Nottinghamshire, on Sunday morning.
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters were likely to remain at the scene for some time and urged people to avoid the area and keep doors and windows closed.
An investigation into the cause is due to take place on Monday.
