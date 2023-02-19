Worksop: Fire crews tackle large blaze at former nursing home

Fire at a derelict building on Sherwood Road, in Worksop, Nottinghamshire, on 19 February 2023Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service
Six fire engines and an aerial ladder platform tackled the blaze in the early hours of Sunday

Several fire crews are tackling a large blaze at a former nursing home.

At its height, six fire engines were in attendance at the derelict building on Sherwood Road, in Worksop, Nottinghamshire, on Sunday morning.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters were likely to remain at the scene for some time and urged people to avoid the area and keep doors and windows closed.

An investigation into the cause is due to take place on Monday.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service
The fire service said crews were likely to remain at the scene for some time

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.