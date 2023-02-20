Nottingham: Dangerous driver topped 100mph in police chase
A dangerous driver jumped red lights and drove at more than 100mph in a bid to evade the police.
Kai Hopkins, 22, sped away from officers through Nottingham during a 20-minute chase on 2 January 2022, swerving over the road and narrowly missing oncoming traffic.
He rammed police cars after being boxed in, before eventually being arrested.
Hopkins was sentenced to a three-year community order at Nottingham Crown court on Thursday.
Officers initially started pursuing Hopkins, of Lemsford Road, Hatfield, Hertfordshire, after he was spotted driving erratically in Huntington Street, Nottingham.
He sped off in the direction of Trent Bridge - leading officers through a series of busy residential areas.
The driver was clocked at more than double the speed limit in 30mph zones on several occasions as he headed towards the A52.
Video footage caught Hopkins driving at more than 100mph as he reached the M1.
He was boxed in by officers before being arrested.
Hopkins admitted dangerous driving, driving without a licence and driving without insurance at a previous hearing.
PC Jeremy Beard, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "By choosing to drive in the incredibly dangerous manner that he did, in what for long parts of this incident were built up residential areas, he put everyone in his near vicinity at risk of harm.
"He showed a complete and utter disregard for the safety of other members of the community and has rightly been brought before the courts as a result."
