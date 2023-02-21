Payroll worker sentenced for £120,000 fraud
- Published
A payroll administrator who admitted stealing more than £120,000 from her employer has been sentenced.
Sandra Komunska, 29, made dozens of payments to her own accounts by creating false emails, invoices and payee details, police said.
Between June 2016 and January 2020 she embezzled about £123,000.
At Nottingham Crown Court on Friday, Komunska, of Lovesey Avenue, Hucknall, was given a two year jail sentence, suspended for 18 months.
Police said Komunska was exposed during an internal investigation into a missing client payment.
Further investigations revealed multiple payments to two other accounts she controlled.
She claimed the money had been stolen to support her children during a period of financial hardship, but later pleaded guilty to fraud by abuse of position, officers said.
Komunska was also ordered to complete 20 rehabilitation days and complete 150 hours of unpaid work.
