Gamston: Man and child taken to hospital after two-car crash
- Published
A man and child were taken to hospital after two cars were involved in a crash in Nottinghamshire.
Police said officers were called to Gamston Lings Bar Road, Gamston, at about 18:30 GMT on Saturday.
A 28-year-old man in a Ford Fiesta sustained potentially life-altering injuries, while the occupants of a Land Rover - including a child - were treated for minor injuries.
Police said the man had since been arrested.
Nottinghamshire Police detained the 28-year-old on suspicion of dangerous driving and driving whilst unfit through alcohol or drugs.
Officers are appealing for any witnesses or motorists with dashcam footage to get in touch.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.