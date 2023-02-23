Second office block opposite Nottingham Station approved
- Published
Plans to build a second office tower block opposite Nottingham railway station have been approved.
Nottingham City Council backed the designs for the 13-storey building after agreeing concerns over energy use and architecture had been addressed.
Councillors voiced concerns after an HMRC building, also in Unity Square, ran up a £550,000 energy bill in six months.
Plans say the site could create up to 2,000 jobs.
Concerns were raised over energy usage at the new building after HMRC came under fire from locals who posted pictures of the 10-storey building lit up overnight on social media.
At the time, Nottingham South MP Lilian Greenwood revealed the government department had run up a utility bill of more than half a million pounds in summer 2022.
Committee chairman Mike Edwards had to excuse himself from the meeting to discuss the new plans, due to his strong views on the scheme, which sits within his Meadows ward.
Talking about the existing HMRC building, he said: "Its biggest energy bills were in the summer. Huge, huge energy bills and energy costs to the public.
"This is the city that is striving for carbon neutrality, this is the city that is striving for better efficiency in terms of energy use."
However a change in design to make the new building narrower calmed councillors' fears.
Sally Longford, portfolio holder for the environment, said she was "pleased with the progress that has been made on the sustainability front with this new building".
"Lighting has been a big talking point around the local media and social media for some time ever since the building was built, so one would hope the new building with its narrower profile will be a bit less troublesome," she said.
The planning committee unanimously voted to approve the project.
An occupier for the building, which was proposed by Peveril Securities Limited and partner Sladen Estates, has yet to be sought.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.