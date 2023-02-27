Man jailed for controlling former partner for four years
- Published
A man who spent four years controlling his former partner has been jailed.
Nottinghamshire Police said Christopher Rice threatened to leave his ex-girlfriend if she did not follow his orders.
The 33-year-old, of Church View Gardens in Annesley Woodhouse, pleaded guilty to engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour.
He was sentenced to two years and three months at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday.
Once released Rice will also be subject to a restraining order.
PC Gill Mee, from Nottinghamshire Police, praised the defendant's former partner for being "so brave" in reporting his behaviour to officers.
"Anyone living in an abusive and violent relationship will know how extremely difficult it is to deal with, often leading to becoming completely isolated from friends and other support networks, and it can completely destroy self-esteem," she said.