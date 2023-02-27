Nottingham woman jailed for assault on police officers
- Published
A woman who spat in the face of one police officer and racially abused another has been jailed.
Megan Hill, 26, became aggressive when Nottinghamshire Police were called to reports of a disturbance on Forest Road East in Radford, on 21 February.
Hill, of Hamilton Road, Carrington, pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker and a racially-aggravated public order offence.
She was jailed for nine months at Nottingham Magistrates' Court.
Hill must also pay £100 in compensation.
PC Chris Wilson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "No police officer, or indeed any emergency service worker, should have to deal with this - it should never simply be considered as just a part of the job.
"Hill crossed a line by acting in the manner she did, and I sincerely hope she uses her time in prison to reflect on her actions and try to better herself going forward."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.