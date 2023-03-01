Nottingham College stab fight teenager sentenced
A teenager has been sentenced in connection with a stabbing at a Nottingham college.
A 16-year-old boy and two others were taken to hospital after the confrontation outside Nottingham College on Canal Street on 2 February.
Nottingham Youth Court heard the boy, who cannot be named, became involved after two others produced knives.
The defendant, who had earlier admitted a charge of affray, was given a 12 month referral order.
The court was told the fight had put the college into lockdown, forced it to close for the rest of the day and had caused widespread anxiety among other students.
The college has since introduced knife arches and bag searches, a member of staff said in a statement.
