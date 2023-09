Fire crews have been tackling a large fire at a commercial laundrette in Nottingham.Multiple fire engines and an aerial ladder platform were used to bring the blaze under control in Kett Street, Bulwell, at about 02:30 GMT.Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service advised people living nearby to keep doors and windows shut. No-one was injured.An investigation into the cause is due to begin later this morning, the fire service added.