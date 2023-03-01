Man arrested after laughing gas canisters seized

A man has been arrested after police seized boxes of laughing gas canisters and party balloons from a car in Nottingham city centre.Nottinghamshire Police said a grey Mercedes-Benz was searched on Castle Gate at about 20:15 GMT on Sunday over reports it had been involved in drug dealing.A total of 29 nitrous oxide canisters and balloons were seized, as well as £80 in cash and a small quantity of cannabis.A 20-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a psychoactive substance and class B drugs.