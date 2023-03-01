Nottingham: Four charged over inflatable boat migrant smuggling

Boat in Belgium on 30 OctoberNational Crime Agency
Belgian police prevented this boat leaving the coast of Flanders on 30 October

Four people have been charged in connection with a foiled attempt to smuggle migrants into the UK.

Twelve migrants and two British men were previously detained on 30 October when Belgian police stopped a speedboat leaving the coast of Flanders.

Four men, aged 44, 46, 48 and 51, have since been charged with smuggling offences.

They have been remanded in custody ahead of a hearing at Nottingham Crown Court on 29 March.

The arrests were made as part of a National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation into a group suspected of organising a series of people smuggling runs to the UK from Europe, including a number of crossing events last year.

Investigators claim they used a boat to travel to Belgium to collect migrants, landing at Margate in Kent.

