Animal skeletons found during Worksop drugs raid
Deer skulls, fox tails and a range of weapons were recovered by police during a drugs raid in Nottinghamshire.
Nottinghamshire Police said they searched a property in Shrewsbury Road, Worksop, in response to intelligence from neighbourhood officers.
As well as finding cannabis, 15 suspected poached deer skulls were discovered in the garden, with other animal remains, a barrel of bleach and a knife also recovered.
A 31-year-old man was arrested.
Nottinghamshire Police said a rifle and ammunition were also found during the raid on 24 February along with a quad bike and bags full of wire.
The force said the man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of possession of ammunition, possession of a firearm without a certificate, possession of a Class B drug, entering land as a trespasser at night with poaching equipment, hunting a wild mammal with dogs, and taking, killing or injuring a deer without the consent of the owner or occupier of land.
He has been bailed while specialist wildlife crime officers investigate.
Ch Insp Heather Maelor said it was an "absolutely shocking" number of animal parts and poaching equipment that had been found.
"These animals have done nothing to deserve being inhumanely slaughtered and killed for the sheer satisfaction of someone having some fun," she said.
