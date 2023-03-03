Disabled Nottingham woman left with water leak for two years
- Published
A disabled woman was left with rainwater leaking into her home for more than two years because of failures by Nottingham City Homes (NCH), an ombudsman found.
The Housing Ombudsman said "severe maladministration" by the social housing landlord had a detrimental impact on the woman and her daughter.
It ordered she should be paid £2,120 in compensation.
NCH has apologised unreservedly for its failings.
The ombudsman said the woman, who has respiratory problems, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), brain trauma and memory loss, reported the leak a few weeks after she moved into a new-build NCH property in mid-2020.
She complained water was coming in through the front and rear doors and that there were problems with the windows.
However, poor record keeping from the landlord meant repairs were not noted and the tenant was left with water coming into her home for more than two years.
Further repairs to cladding, cleaning of the gutters and fitting gutter guards and loft insulation also took months to complete.
The woman also reported a faulty boiler and told NCH her home was excessively cold but it took five months to fix.
She and her daughter were also left without a working toilet when NCH did not treat her complaint about it as an emergency.
'Service failures'
Ombudsman Richard Blakeway said: "This is another example of where a landlord's service failures were compounded because it responded neither sensitively, nor reasonably, to a resident presenting clear health needs.
"In this case, the series of significant service failings have had an especially detrimental impact on a vulnerable resident and shows the landlord did not take her concerns seriously.
"The landlord failed to provide a service in line with its obligations under the tenancy and had disregard for good practice in dealing with the defects highlighted by the resident."
NCH said it had undertaken a comprehensive review of systems and processes following the ombudsman's investigation.
An NCH spokesperson said: "On this occasion we failed to deliver the high level of customer service standards that we continually strive to meet for our customers.
"We unreservedly apologise for the poor level of communication and service standards to our customer and have worked relentlessly since being presented with the findings to ensure we learn from this case and implement service improvements."
