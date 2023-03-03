Dangerous driver found hiding in Warsop pond jailed
- Published
A driver, who sped through Nottinghamshire in an effort to get away from police, has been jailed after he was found hiding in a pond.
Officers began pursuing Orges Hoxha on Leeming Lane in Mansfield Woodhouse just before 20:30 GMT on Monday.
He reached speeds of 80mph as he made his way into Warsop and was found in water at a nature reserve, police said.
The 24-year-old was jailed for 10 months at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
Nottinghamshire Police said officers spotted Hoxha, who was driving a Toyota Yaris, and signalled for him to pull over.
They said Hoxha slowed down and appeared to be stopping but then floored the accelerator and drove off erratically.
He reached speeds in excess of 80mph in 30mph and 50mph areas and drove on the opposite side of the road as he tried to get away.
He eventually stopped at The Carrs nature reserve and made off on foot but he was found hiding in a pond, using the reeds for cover.
Hoxha, of Church Street, Warsop, pleaded guilty to charges of dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving without insurance, and driving without a licence.
In addition to the jail sentence he was disqualified from driving for two years.
PC Jon Pinnick, of Nottinghamshire Police's Roads Policing Unit, said: "As hiding places go this was certainly a brave choice, but it made little difference to our dog, who soon sniffed him out from beneath the reeds."
