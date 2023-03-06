EMAS Paramedic urges government to end strike dispute
- Published
A paramedic has called on the government to end the deadlock over pay after ambulance strikes were called off in England on Friday.
Ruby Taylor, 24, from Selston in Nottinghamshire, said healthcare wages do not reflect the contribution workers made during the pandemic, nor have they kept up with inflation.
The Unison and GMB unions suspended strikes after ministers reopened talks.
The government has said it needs to look at what is affordable and fair.
Ms Taylor has been a frontline paramedic for East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) for three years.
She said: "I'm hoping they can reach an agreement.
"It would be nice to return to some sort of normality. I'm hoping we get a pay rise - we want one and deserve one."
She said that, as a band five NHS worker, she does three 12-hour shifts a week and earns around £30,0000 pounds a year.
Her partner Tom, 27, a plumber, earns a similar amount.
The couple have a one-year-old son and Ms Taylor said she relied on family to look after him when she was at work, because of the cost of childcare.
"We are struggling to make ends meet a little bit," she said.
"The bank balance is getting near to zero at the end of the month.
"Everything is inflated and it just keeps inflating.
"We are not at the point of using foodbanks but we have to be very economical.
"I used to spend £50 a week on food for the three of us and the dog, and that's nearing £70-80 so it is going up significantly."
She added the government's change of position had been "a long time coming".
"But I appreciate they want to sit and talk to us finally," she said. "That should have happened a lot sooner."
'Fair and reasonable'
She said it was vital pay was improved to attract more staff and retain frontline workers who are considering leaving.
A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson has said: "We have been clear we are happy to talk to all unions who are willing to discuss what is fair and reasonable.
"We have invited the NHS Staff Council, who represent Agenda for Change unions, to join a series of intensive talks...covering pay, terms and conditions improvements and productivity enhancing reforms.
"Any deal needs to strike a balance between giving NHS staff a fair deal and delivering on our promise to halve inflation this year."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.