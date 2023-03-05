Bike hire scheme to help improve health in Nottingham
A bike hire scheme will be part of a £1.6m project to improve "poor health outcomes" in six areas of Nottingham.
The city council is one of 11 areas in England chosen as part of a pilot where GPs will offer "social prescriptions" to make it easier to walk and cycle
Investment in active travel infrastructure is set to benefit Aspley, Beechdale, Bilborough, St Ann's, Sneinton and Bulwell.
The Government-backed scheme is set to run until March, 2025.
Further details in the bid include the creation of a specialist bike-hire library at the Harvey Hadden Sports Village in Bilborough.
The council said the areas chosen as part of the programme was down to "poor health outcomes and low levels of active travel".
The Department for Transport (DfT) said schemes as part of the pilot could include cycling and walking groups, cycle training and free bike loans.
Chris Carter, development and growth officer at Nottingham City Council, said: "The aim of the project is to support people previously not engaged or unable to walk or cycle due to health, confidence, mental wellbeing, mobility, or other physical or financial barriers and to increase the number of local journeys made by cycling or walking."
