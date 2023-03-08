Beeston: Clean-up under way after damaged pipe floods homes
- Published
Clean-up work is continuing after a damaged pipe sent water shooting high into the air.
About 10 houses were evacuated near Gwenbrook Avenue and Lime Grove Avenue in Beeston, Nottinghamshire, at about 13:30 GMT on Tuesday.
Severn Trent said the leak was caused by a third party's building work and the pipe had since been repaired.
Trams are still suspended between Toton Lane and University Boulevard while the water subsides.
Residents said that rocks were thrown into the air by the pipe and smashed windows.
Local, Craig Henson, said: "One of the rocks hit my foot, although it seems to be fine, but the house is completely flooded and ruined."
Severn Trent Water said customer supplies were not affected by the leak.
Tram passengers can use tickets and passes on Orange line buses.