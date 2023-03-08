Linda Davis: E-scooter rider, 14, sentenced over woman's death
A 14-year-old has been sentenced for causing the death of a woman while on a privately-owned electric scooter.
The boy, who cannot be named, hit Linda Davis on a pavement in Rainworth, Nottinghamshire, on 2 June.
The 71-year-old grandmother died six days later in hospital.
At Nottingham Youth Court, he was given a 12-month referral order after earlier admitting causing death by driving a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence.
He also admitted causing death by driving a vehicle while uninsured at a hearing in February.
He was disqualified from driving for five years.
Both of his parents have been given a six-month parenting order and ordered to pay the prosecution costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.
District Judge Leo Pyle said: "Pavements are for pedestrians and people in wheelchairs or infants in prams. They are supposed to be free of vehicles of any type.
"This mode of transport should not be there. This tragic incident was avoidable."
The judge told the court the teenager's father had bought the e-scooter for him six days earlier and "in that short time", the defendant had already fractured his thumb while riding it on a separate occasion.
Mrs Davis was with her husband, Gary, who had parked and got out to go into a shop when she was struck in Southwell Road East, hitting her head as she fell.
In a victim impact statement, Mr Davis described his wife as "my spark and the centre of my world".
It is illegal to use privately-owned e-scooters on pavements, footpaths, cycle tracks and cycle lanes on roads.
To be used on public roads they must conform to requirements, including being insured, taxed, and used with relevant safety equipment.
About 1,300 e-scooters have been made available for hire in Nottingham where a government-approved trial is taking place.
These are legal on public roads in some areas of the city.
