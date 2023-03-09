Basford: Two injured after car crashes into newsagents
Two people were taken to hospital after a car crashed into a shop following a collision with another vehicle.
Police were called to Nottingham Road, New Basford, shortly before 18:00 GMT on Wednesday.
Officers said a Fiat Panda was involved in a crash with an Audi S6 which then went into Jaspal Newsagents.
No-one inside the building was hurt but two occupants of the Fiat were taken to hospital to be treated, Nottinghamshire Police said.
Their injuries are not believed to be life-altering or life-threatening.
A force spokesperson said "officials from the local council attended the scene and a structural engineer was called to assess the damage".
A cordon remains in place "while the building is made safe".
