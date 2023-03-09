Man charged over armed robbery at casino

A man has been charged over an armed robbery at a casino in Nottingham city centre.Nottinghamshire Police said a cashier required hospital treatment after suffering a minor stab wound to her hand during the robbery at the Grosvenor Casino in Maid Marian Way just after 09:30 GMT on Monday.Officers said a suspect was arrested near the scene and a "quantity of cash" was recovered.A 26-year-old man has now been charged with robbery and possession of a knife in a public place.