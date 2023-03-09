Bircotes: Man dies and another injured in two-van crash
One man has died and a second has been seriously injured in a crash between two vans.
The man, who was in his 50s, died in the collision on Bawtry Road in Bircotes on Thursday, Nottinghamshire Police said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene after officers were called at about 09:45 GMT.
The driver of the other van was taken to hospital to be treated for serious injuries.
