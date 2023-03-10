Two men and boy charged over street fight

Two men and a boy have been charged after a fight broke out in the middle of a street in Nottinghamshire.Police were called to reports of a disturbance in Lincoln Road, Newark, shortly before 19:30 GMT on Monday.A man, 37, was charged with affray and two counts of possession of a bladed article. Another man, 31, was charged with threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a public place.A 16-year-old boy has also been charged with attempted GBH, threatening a person with a blade in a public place and possession of a bladed article.