Nottingham friends jailed after guns haul found at flat
- Published
Four people have been jailed after police found a cache of guns at a flat.
Nottinghamshire Police said they executed a warrant at a property on Coxmoor Court, in the Top Valley area of Nottingham, on 10 March 2021 after receiving reports drugs would be there.
The weapons were found alongside Class A drugs and measuring equipment.
Tobias Holmes, James King, Ramari Blackwood and Callum Arthur were all sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday.
Holmes, 33, of Coxmoor Court, Nottingham, was jailed for 12 years after being found guilty of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.
He was also convicted for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and possession of ammunition without a firearm certificate.
King, 65, of Townsend Court in Top Valley, Nottingham, Blackwood, 23, of no fix abode, and Arthur, 29, of Perry Road in Sherwood, Nottingham, were all convicted for possession of a prohibited firearm and jailed for eight years.
The four were found guilty of the offences on 15 February following a two-and-a-half-week trial.
Police said Holmes and King were arrested at the property, with Arthur and Blackwood linked to the weapons and ammunition from DNA evidence.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.