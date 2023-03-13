Church silverware stolen in spate of burglaries

Thieves have stolen valuable silverware during a series of break-ins at churches in Nottinghamshire.
St Wilfrid's, in Church Drive, Wilford, is believed to have been burgled overnight on 28 February.
Two more, St Leodegarius, in Basford, and St Mary the Virgin and All Souls, in Bulwell, were targeted the following night, Nottinghamshire Police said.
Another church, St Mary's, in Plumtree, was also broken into overnight on 1 March but nothing was taken.
Police said they believed the thefts may be linked and have warned churches across the county to be extra vigilant.
Insp Matt Ward said: "I would like to hear from anybody who saw or heard anything suspicious in these locations, or who has seen of been offered for sale large silver items like plates, cups and candlesticks.
"Our churches are in many cases at the very heart of our communities and we will simply not allow criminals to prey on them in this way."
