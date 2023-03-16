Edwinstowe woman facing eviction from home of 62 years
- Published
An 83-year-old woman has been told she must leave the home she has lived in for 62 years.
The owner of Anne Marsh's house in Edwinstowe, Nottinghamshire, says changing rules on the energy efficiency of rental properties meant it was no longer viable.
Ms Marsh, who has limited mobility, has been told she must vacate the property by 14 May.
The local council said it would support anyone at risk of homelessness.
Since 2020, rental properties have been required to have an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) with a minimum rating of E, with the government consulting on raising the minimum further by the end of the decade.
The evolving legislation has left owners of rental properties that do not meet the minimum standard facing large bills to upgrade insulation.
Thorseby Estate, which owns Ms Marsh's home, said extensive work to improve energy efficiency had only resulted in a D rating for the 19th Century cottage and further improvements were "simply not economic".
A spokesperson said: "We deeply regret the situation. However recent law changes with regards to EPCs has made it no longer viable for us to rent out houses like this.
"Our sympathy goes out to everyone in this and similar situations."
Ms Marsh has been shown a number of properties by Newark and Sherwood District Council but none of them were deemed suitable as they lacked off-road parking for her mobility scooter.
She said this was important to be able to insure the vehicle.
'Nightmare'
Ms Marsh said she was "terrified" of losing her "support network" in the village if she had to move to a property elsewhere.
"My life's here - all my groups, my friends, where I go, what I do," she told the BBC.
"If I get sent somewhere else, I won't know it so I will be isolated and that's very difficult for an old person to live with. That's what kills old people off, I'm afraid.
"The council said there is nothing at the moment and I've been on the bidding list for over a year now and they just seem to give them to other people, but not us in the village.
"It's been a nightmare - trying to get them to understand I need off-road parking."
Tim Wendels, the district's portfolio holder for homes and health, said: "We provide support to anyone who is homeless or at risk of homelessness.
"Finding yourself with nowhere to live or at risk of being made homeless can be both frightening and stressful and we have services in place to provide advice, assistance and housing support with the level of support provided dependent on individual circumstances."
