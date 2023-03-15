Work starts on masterplan to improve Newark
- Published
Work has started on plans to try to improve Newark.
Consultants have been appointed to look at how to attract more visitors to the Nottinghamshire town, improve its transport and encourage new development while preserving its history.
Newark and Sherwood District Council hopes the masterplan document will be complete by Christmas 2023.
Council leaders said the views of the town's businesses and residents would be crucial in developing the plan.
District council leader David Lloyd, who is co-chairman of Newark Town Board, said the work aimed to improve public spaces and unlock investment opportunities.
He said: "Areas within the town centre, key transport connections, opportunities for development will be assessed and interventions for improvements will be suggested.
"It is absolutely vital that the development of this masterplan engages with local residents, retailers and businesses so their voices are heard to ensure everything proposed aligns with what is needed and wanted in the town."
'Rich heritage'
Consultants who worked on similar schemes in Bath, York and Hounslow have been brought in for the job.
They will canvass views to create a vision of what the town could look like in the future.
Historic England regional director for the Midlands Louise Brennan said: "We are delighted to be partnering with the council to fund this forward-looking project, plotting a sustainable future for one of the country's most attractive historic market towns.
"Newark's beautiful streets and riverside are the result of nearly six decades of careful decisions over development and design.
"The town centre masterplan and design code should set the conditions for the next 60 years, enabling adaptation for new uses, progress towards a low carbon future and the protecting of Newark's rich heritage."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.