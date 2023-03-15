Mansfield: Fire breaks out at town centre estate agents

Firefighters at sceneShirebrook Fire Station

Several fire crews were called out to a blaze above an estate agents in Mansfield town centre.

Eight engines from Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire responded to the blaze, which broke out above Frank Innes in Market Street in the early hours.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service has urged people to avoid the street and the surrounding areas.

A section of road in the area - Quaker Way to White Hart Street - has been closed.

Shirebrook fire station

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.