William Howitt: Man, 26, charged with terrorism offence
- Published
A 26-year-old man has been charged with a terrorism offence.
William Howitt, of Holme Road, West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire, was arrested on Tuesday by counter-terrorism officers.
Nottinghamshire Police said he had since been charged with engaging in conduct in preparation for terrorism, under Section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006.
Mr Howitt will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court later.
