Maternity review chair urges families to come forward
- Published
A senior midwife leading the review into Nottingham's maternity services has urged families to get in touch after only a quarter replied to letters sent by an NHS trust.
Donna Ockenden is running an examination into care at Nottingham University Hospitals (NUH) NHS Trust, where maternity units are rated "inadequate".
So far 1,203 families have contacted the review team directly and to date, 623 of these have given consent to join it.
About 1,400 separate letters from NUH have gone to families who experienced stillbirth, neonatal deaths, brain damage to the baby or harm to mothers.