Nottingham: Pedestrian dies after being hit by car
A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in Nottingham.
Police were called to Alfreton Road, Bobbers Mill, shortly after 10:45 GMT on Friday.
The man, who had been struck by a car, was pronounced dead at the scene. His family are being supported by specially trained officers, Nottinghamshire Police said.
Detectives said the suspected driver of the car was assisting police with their inquiries.
Sgt Mark Baker said: "This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with the victim's family and friends."
He said there would be a heightened police presence in the area as officers carried out an investigation.
