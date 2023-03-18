Firefighters tackle Mansfield industrial blaze

Smoke has been seen coming from an industrial site in Mansfield

About 50 firefighters are at the scene of an industrial fire in Mansfield.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to a building in Forest Road shortly before 15:45 GMT on Saturday.

The service said it received a large number of calls from the public to report smoke coming from the area.

Firefighters have advised locals to avoid the area and if affected by the smoke to close doors and windows.

