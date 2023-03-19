Fire crews remain at scene of Mansfield industrial blaze
- Published
Firefighters remain at the scene of an industrial blaze in Mansfield.
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to a building in Forest Road shortly before 15:45 GMT on Saturday.
A number of residents have been unable to return home following an evacuation due to the fire, with power outages affecting the surrounding area.
The fire service said seven crews remained at the scene to continue to fight the blaze.
The service said it received a large number of calls from the public to report smoke coming from the area on Saturday.
An evacuation centre has been opened at a leisure centre in the town for residents waiting to be allowed home.
Crews continue to work hard to contain the fire on forest road Mansfield. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/V4P9QiQVXZ— Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service (@nottsfire) March 18, 2023
More than 100 firefighters from 16 crews have been involved in the operation, with Nottingham Road, Forest Road and Sandhurst Avenue closed and several properties evacuated.
Bus services have also been diverting from the area.
Ch Insp Amy Styles-Jones, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Thankfully there are no reports of any injuries but neighbouring streets have been evacuated as a precaution.
"The Oak Tree Leisure Centre, in Jubilee Way South, will open from 19:00 as a place of safety for members of the public affected by the fire."
