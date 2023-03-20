Damping down under way after Mansfield warehouse fire
Fire crews remain at the scene of a warehouse blaze in Nottinghamshire that caused several homes to be evacuated.
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Forest Road, Mansfield, shortly before 15:45 GMT on Saturday.
More than 100 firefighters were involved in tackling the blaze at Savanna Rags, a company that processes and exports recycled clothing.
An investigation into the cause of the fire is expected to start once the site has been made safe.
The fire service said crews were still damping down at the scene, two days after the blaze began.
Forest Road is covered in building rubble and remains closed.
Most people have been able to return home following the evacuation of nearby properties.
Oliver Fell, who lives in Sandhurst Avenue, said: "I was really worried thinking 'is my house going to be burned down?'
"It's a nice area so it's just worrying times and I think everybody else on the street was worried."
He and his wife have been told they will not be able to return home for a few days.
Mr Fell said his garden backed on to the industrial estate.
His fence panels have been burned and his house has some smoke damage.
"For what's happened I'll take that all day," he said.
"I'm just grateful for the fire service, for what they've done for us, I can't thank them enough."
Nottinghamshire Police said there were no reported injuries from the fire.
Insp Katie Eustace said: "I want to thank everyone affected by this fire for their patience as we understand how scary and upsetting an incident like this can be for everyone involved."
