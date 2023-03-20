Four jurors caused Nottingham shooting trial to collapse
- Published
Four jurors caused a major shooting trial to collapse after doing their own research into the defendants and sharing it with jury members.
The case, involving shootings in Nottingham and Derbyshire with a number of defendants, began in October 2019 but was discharged the following March.
Tina Denning, Ann-Marie Fletcher, Sharon Doughty and Jamie Lowe were sentenced after admitting the charges.
Their actions are said to have cost the taxpayer more than £1.4m.
The case began after two shootings - the first in Upper Langwith, Derbyshire, in October 2018, where shots were fired into a house and narrowly missed a woman inside.
The second was a month later at Das Kino bar in Nottingham city centre when a 24-year-old was hit in the arm. Her injuries were not life-threatening.
After the jury was sworn in on 2 October 2019, jury members were warned they should not carry out their own research on any aspect of the case, as doing so would be a criminal offence.
Nottinghamshire Police said as they retired to consider verdicts in February 2020, concerns about the conduct of some jury members came to light.
Investigation of mobile phones revealed Denning, Fletcher, Doughty, and Lowe had each used their devices to undertake their own online research relating to the case.
The trial collapsed and a new one was ordered by the judge.
Several defendants were eventually jailed for their part in the two "brazen and cowardly" shootings.
Fletcher, 41, of Ironville, Derbyshire, admitted six offences of research by a jury member and was given a six-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. She must also carry out 120 hours of unpaid work.
Doughty, 51, of Mountsorrel, Leicestershire, was also handed a six-month sentence, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to do 120 hours of unpaid work after pleading guilty to two offences of research by a jury member and one of disclosure of research by a jury member.
Denning, 50, of Nottingham, was sentenced to four months' imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to do 80 hours of unpaid work. She admitted one offence of research by a jury member and one offence of disclosure of research by a jury member.
Lowe, 27, of Long Eaton, Derbyshire, admitted four offences of research by a jury member and was given a four-month sentence, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work.
'Significant monetary wastage'
Det Ch Insp Mark Sinski said: "Not only did this offending result in a significant monetary wastage to the public purse, but the collapse of the trial caused witnesses to have to go through the traumatic experience of giving their evidence again at a retrial, as well as causing delay to the resolution of the case."
Deputy chief crown prosecutor Andrew Baxter added: "Despite numerous reminders throughout the trial, these four failed to comply with the strict and careful directions given by the trial judge whilst undertaking this hugely important public function."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.