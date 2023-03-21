Skegby: Council condemns fake immigration hostel signs

Blue Bell pubGoogle
Change of use signs on the former Blue Bell pub for an "immigration processing hostel" are fake, Ashfield District Council said

A council has condemned signs that were put up outside a former pub suggesting it could be turned into an "immigration processing hostel".

Ashfield District Council said the "fake" change of use signs were put up at the closed-down Blue Bell pub in Mansfield Road, Skegby.

The local authority said no such application had been submitted, adding it has launched its own inquiry.

Nottinghamshire Police has also been contacted, the council added.

The council's executive director of place, Robert Docherty, said: "As a council, we cannot understand why anyone would want to do this and a full investigation is now under way. The matter has also been reported to the police."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.