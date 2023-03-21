Mansfield: Large warehouse fire not believed to be suspicious
A warehouse fire that took more than 100 firefighters to tackle is not believed to be suspicious.
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Forest Road, Mansfield, just before 15:45 GMT on Saturday.
It said there was still smouldering at the site of Savanna Rags, a company that processes and exports recycled clothing.
A fire and police investigation has begun, despite the unstable structure restricting access to some areas.
The fire service said crews were unable to physically get to the smoke and steam that continued to come from the building.
However, it said firefighters continued to monitor the site to stop any reignition.
"The cause is not believed to be suspicious at this time but anyone with information or concerns is asked to speak to an officer at the scene," a fire service spokesperson added.
Contractors are continuing to clear debris in Forest Road and the surrounding areas, while the Environment Agency has been offering reassurance and support to residents.
Demolition work took place earlier, with fire crews working to reduce the dust using mist.
Savanna Rags said over the weekend that it had ceased operations "with immediate effect".
