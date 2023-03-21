Wollaton: Man and woman die after being hit by minibus
A man and woman have died after being hit by a minibus in Nottingham.
Emergency services were called to Bramcote Lane, Wollaton, at about 15:50 GMT on Monday.
Nottinghamshire Police said both were pronounced dead at the scene, adding the suspected driver of the minibus is assisting officers with their investigation.
Four teenagers and an adult on the minibus were not injured, the force added.
Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to get in touch.
Bramcote Lane has now fully reopened after being shut for most of Monday afternoon and evening.
